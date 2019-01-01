About this product

One 1ml cartridge prefilled with 500mg hemp CBD. Our CBD oil originates from Non-GMO cannabis. No pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers are ever used. Our CBD E-Liquids are food grade vegetable glycerin based and include. We manufacture in the USA and lab test each product to ensure the highest purity and satisfaction. Ingredients: CBD Gold Hemp Oil, VG, Natural & Artificial Flavoring. To use, simply attach the atomizer to a 510 E-Cig or EVOD. Once the cartridge has been completely used, any flavor Hemp Hookahzz E-Liquid may be used to refill it. Pull straight out to remove the mouthpiece, and then remove the small rubber plug to open the cartridge. Put the tip of your chosen refill E-Liquid bottle into the cartridge and invert until the cartridge has fully filled. Replace the small rubber plug to seal the cartridge. Push the mouthpiece back on until you hear it click into place. The cartridge is now ready to use! Please note the battery for the 40mg kit is not compatible with higher concentrated cartridges.