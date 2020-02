About this product

Hybrid | Energizing A cross between Blueberry and Super Silver Haze, this hybrid is a popular strain for its leveling effects. Blue Dream energizes the mind while offering full-body relaxation, making it the perfect choice for both new and veteran patients. With sweet blueberry and earthy aromas, Blue Dream is a perfect daytime choice that provides long-lasting symptom relief without the heavy sedation of other strains. If you seek relief from pain, nausea, depression or any other ailments that require high THC levels, Blue Dream is the one for you. LINEAGE Blueberry x Super Silver Haze THC LEVELS 22 - 27% THC CBD LEVELS .1% - .3% CBD TERPENE LEVELS 4 - 8% terpenes beta myrcene, alpha pinene, beta pinene, beta caryophyllene