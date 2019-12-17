 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Gelato #33

by matter.

5.01
matter. Cannabis Flower Gelato #33

About this product

Gelato #33 by matter.

1 customer review

5.01

amds420

I smoked a bowl of this after therapy. I had alot of energy and felt really happy. Great for energy and depressurization.

About this strain

Gelato #33

Gelato #33
Terpenes
  Limonene
  Caryophyllene
  Linalool

Originally from the famous Cookie Fam of the Bay Area, Gelato is a cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. Since its birth, a number of phenotypes have been released, all with their own unique attributes. One of them is Gelato #33, a balanced hybrid with compact buds, staying true to its Cookie genetics. Like other Gelato phenotypes, Gelato #33 is covered with fiery orange hairs while its buds can be dark green to purple. With sweet citrus and fruity flavors, Gelato #33 offers an uplifting and energetic high that is perfect for any post-work activity after a long day.

About this brand

Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.