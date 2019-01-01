NY Lime 1:4 Oral Solutions
About this product
Our Aqua Oral Solution with 2:1 ratio is manufactured with cannabis oil, medium-chain triglycerides (MCT), vitamins E and C derivatives and contains 2mg:8mg THC:CBD/ml
About this brand
matter.
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.