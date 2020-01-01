About this product

Terpene-Infused Distillate Vapes Grape Ape is a vape that lives up to its name. Created from a blend of familiar terpenes with grape overtones, it’s ideal for easing minor pain, relieving stress and is effective at soothing anxiety as well as tension. Matter distillate vapes with infused terpenes are a winning combination of cultivation and extraction that deliver a unique, excipient-free oil. Pairing this formulation with our new ceramic core cartridges ensures delivery of the highest volume of premium, high viscosity extract with a pure smooth flavor. TERPENES alpha pinene | 10% ocimene | 20% beta caryophyllene | 20% beta myrcene | 50%