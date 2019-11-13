 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
ANTI AGING CBD & COLLAGEN CREAM

by MAXCBD Wellness

MAXCBD Wellness Hemp CBD Beauty ANTI AGING CBD & COLLAGEN CREAM

About this product

It’s rare that a single cream has a powerful cornucopia of skin rejuvenation. It’s only possible because of CBD’s science-backed results. Embrace our excellent CBD age-fighting cream and give your skin the attention it deserves. It’s a well-known fact that CBD possesses a revolutionary capacity to reserve the signs of aging, improve damaged skin and make your skin look young and refreshed. More specifically the collagen ingredient has been proven to show extraordinary longevity and cell regeneration. Loaded with powerful antioxidants our anti-aging 250 mg collagen cream works to repair damage and restore your skin’s natural radiance. Take care to restore that youthful glow!

Maddiepierce

I've been trying to find a good facial cream for my wrinkles. tried different cosmetic products and nothing worked. My mom been using CBD creams and lotions but I never thought about it, decided to steal some of her cream and it did amazing job. It's going to be my 3rd purchase. BEST THING EVER!

LeahPeach

This product blows away any other Collagen + Retinol brands I have used due to the incredible benefits from adding the CBD. I've used CBD products (edibles + tinctures) but never beauty or skincare products. After using this product my deep dark spots have cleared greatly and done wonders to my face!

About this brand

We grow hemp, giving our love to the earth and plants, harvest the crops, and follow a unique extraction process that ensures the preservation of nearly all beneficial hemp derived cannabinoids and terpenes. All our products are extracted using the purest, cleanest and natural CBD extraction methods. We make sure to regularly test our products proving to ourselves and to our clients from time to time their high quality.Our promise at MaxCBD is to consistently deliver the best CBD hemp oil products that nature has to offer. All of our products are manufactured in the USA under strict guidelines using 100% organic farming practices. We offer third party lab test results to validate the superiority of our products. Whether you’re ordering CBD for yourself, a friend, a loved one, you know you’re getting trustworthy products with all the benefits of the MaxCBD guarantee.