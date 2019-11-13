Lip Revitalizer - 30mg (4.2g)
by CBD American Shaman
It’s rare that a single cream has a powerful cornucopia of skin rejuvenation. It’s only possible because of CBD’s science-backed results. Embrace our excellent CBD age-fighting cream and give your skin the attention it deserves. It’s a well-known fact that CBD possesses a revolutionary capacity to reserve the signs of aging, improve damaged skin and make your skin look young and refreshed. More specifically the collagen ingredient has been proven to show extraordinary longevity and cell regeneration. Loaded with powerful antioxidants our anti-aging 250 mg collagen cream works to repair damage and restore your skin’s natural radiance. Take care to restore that youthful glow!
on November 13th, 2019
I've been trying to find a good facial cream for my wrinkles. tried different cosmetic products and nothing worked. My mom been using CBD creams and lotions but I never thought about it, decided to steal some of her cream and it did amazing job. It's going to be my 3rd purchase. BEST THING EVER!
on October 18th, 2019
This product blows away any other Collagen + Retinol brands I have used due to the incredible benefits from adding the CBD. I've used CBD products (edibles + tinctures) but never beauty or skincare products. After using this product my deep dark spots have cleared greatly and done wonders to my face!