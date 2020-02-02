Mayflower Medicinals

Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Lightsaber is an Indica dominant hybrid strain that may offer an uplifted and euphoric feeling to cut through mental aches, chronic pain, depression, mood swings, nausea, and fatigue. Fluffy round nugs are entwined with orange threads and white crystals paired with spicy herbal aromas and sweet undertones.
on February 2nd, 2020
Absolute Superb smoke it had a bit of diesel herbal and fruity undertones too it incredibly balanced out I now understand why light saber is a rare indica dominate hybrid because of how well balanced they effects are definitely not your average run of the mill indica dominate strains. - Stay Lifted
on December 23rd, 2019
Amazing strain. Lemon pepper earthy yet slightly fruity smell almost with a hint of diesel. dense green/whitish color buds.the smoke is mellow, nice tasting,and not harsh on the lungs. The high is where light saber is a winner. Starts off slow. A little in the head, then creeps down into the body. Not overwhelming. Very smooth. If you want you can be productive. If you want to hide on the couch and sleep that works too. I am an indica smoker and this strain is more balanced than indica but still one of my faves. A must try!!