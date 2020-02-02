Mayflower Medicinals

Jaymac9221 on December 23rd, 2019

Amazing strain. Lemon pepper earthy yet slightly fruity smell almost with a hint of diesel. dense green/whitish color buds.the smoke is mellow, nice tasting,and not harsh on the lungs. The high is where light saber is a winner. Starts off slow. A little in the head, then creeps down into the body. Not overwhelming. Very smooth. If you want you can be productive. If you want to hide on the couch and sleep that works too. I am an indica smoker and this strain is more balanced than indica but still one of my faves. A must try!!