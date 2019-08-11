 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Menthol Blend - 1 oz.

by Medicine Farm Botanicals

Menthol Blend - 1 oz. by Medicine Farm Botanicals

2 customer reviews

Justme...

Only product that releaves my body's aches and pain. This works long term. Say 6 or more hours. Can't find anything, like it in Las Vegas, where I live.

LuckyL1111

I suffer pain from fibromyalgia, arthritis, and aging. In 2016, I broke my elbows and although healed, weather changes can cause flares of pain that can drop me. My first visit to Mr. Nice Guy in Salem, Oregon, I noticed this balm and took a chance. Oddly, when I first started using it on my elbows, knees, and back a soreness pulsed through my whole muscular system, and I became stiff. Understanding that the healing process can sometimes include pain, I continued to use the Medicine Farm Menthol Blend Balm and now use it daily. The only other pain relief I used in the past was Excederine Migraine. Now, I use very little of the OTC relief and make sure I have my Medicine Farm Balm with me at all times. Thank you.

About this brand

Originally founded in 2011 outside of Bend, Oregon, Medicine Farm Botanicals has been providing cannabis-infused products to the state of Oregon since the OMMP (Oregon Medical Marijuana Program) days began. In 2017, when the state of Oregon became recreational, Medicine Farm Botanicals moved to Eugene to better service the state of Oregon. Our goal from the beginning was to provide a consistent cannabis product to ease the daily aches, pains, and ailments that affect us all. In 2017 and 2018, our flagship product, Dragon's Blend, was Oregon's best-selling topical. We formulate products ranging from beard oils to face serums designed to slow the aging process as well as various balms to combat skin conditions, nasal congestion, cramping, and many other afflictions. Don't hesitate to give us a call or shoot us an email if you have any questions; we are happy to answer questions you may have about our products.