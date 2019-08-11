Justme...
on August 11th, 2019
Only product that releaves my body's aches and pain. This works long term. Say 6 or more hours. Can't find anything, like it in Las Vegas, where I live.
Menthol Blend - 1 oz. by Medicine Farm Botanicals
on March 25th, 2019
I suffer pain from fibromyalgia, arthritis, and aging. In 2016, I broke my elbows and although healed, weather changes can cause flares of pain that can drop me. My first visit to Mr. Nice Guy in Salem, Oregon, I noticed this balm and took a chance. Oddly, when I first started using it on my elbows, knees, and back a soreness pulsed through my whole muscular system, and I became stiff. Understanding that the healing process can sometimes include pain, I continued to use the Medicine Farm Menthol Blend Balm and now use it daily. The only other pain relief I used in the past was Excederine Migraine. Now, I use very little of the OTC relief and make sure I have my Medicine Farm Balm with me at all times. Thank you.