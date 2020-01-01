 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Medicine Farm Botanicals
Medicine Farm Botanicals

Cannabis-Infused Topicals, Balms, and Oils

About Medicine Farm Botanicals

Originally founded in 2011 outside of Bend, Oregon, Medicine Farm Botanicals has been providing cannabis-infused products to the state of Oregon since the OMMP (Oregon Medical Marijuana Program) days began. In 2017, when the state of Oregon became recreational, Medicine Farm Botanicals moved to Eugene to better service the state of Oregon. Our goal from the beginning was to provide a consistent cannabis product to ease the daily aches, pains, and ailments that affect us all. In 2017 and 2018, our flagship product, Dragon's Blend, was Oregon's best-selling topical. We formulate products ranging from beard oils to face serums designed to slow the aging process as well as various balms to combat skin conditions, nasal congestion, cramping, and many other afflictions. Don't hesitate to give us a call or shoot us an email if you have any questions; we are happy to answer questions you may have about our products.

Available in

United States, Oregon