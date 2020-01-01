Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Irene OG is a sour-scented hybrid strain that is said to have originated in the United States' Deep South. Its genetics are a mystery to most, but rumor has it that Irene OG descended from California's OG Kush. Hints of its heritage are found in its earthy pine aroma, but this hybrid has a distinctive diesel smell that deviates from the typical OG flavor. The onset begins with a high-energy cerebral buzz and accelerated thoughts. Over time, Irene OG sinks into the rest of the body, balancing physical and mental relief.