Our sleek and convenient 100mg THC Capsules allow for discreet usage anywhere and at anytime. These are especially a hit in the downtown Las Vegas area where smoking is prohibited in public areas.
As a premier Las Vegas dispensary and cultivation, Medizin exists to provide compassionate, dignified, and affordable access to medical cannabis for approved patients in Nevada in safe, clean, state-of-the-art facilities. Our dedicated staff has been trained to be highly knowledgeable about each of our products, and also which product would be best suitable to each patient’s unique needs.