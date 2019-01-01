About this product
These THC Syrups are making a splash! Currently available in 5 bold new flavors: Blue Coconut, Lemonade, Sour Green Apple, Strawberry Kiwi, and Watermelon.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Medizin
As a premier Las Vegas dispensary and cultivation, Medizin exists to provide compassionate, dignified, and affordable access to medical cannabis for approved patients in Nevada in safe, clean, state-of-the-art facilities. Our dedicated staff has been trained to be highly knowledgeable about each of our products, and also which product would be best suitable to each patient’s unique needs.