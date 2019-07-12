 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. 25mg CBD Gel Capsules

25mg CBD Gel Capsules

by Medterra

Medterra's 25mg CBD Gel Capsules combine 50mg of our CBD with organic MCT oil. Medterra's 25mg CBD Gel Capsules combine our CBD suspended in MCT oil in encapsulated form for easy consumption. Travel-friendly and quick to take, these are perfect for on the go when you need them. Our CBD gel capsules can be taken morning or night for fast and easy relief. This bottle contains 30 gel capsules with 25mg of CBD per capsule, for a total of 750mg of CBD. 0% THC | NON-GMO | MADE IN USA | TASTELESS | ODORLESS | NO PESTICIDES | LABORATORY TESTED Medterra CBD products including our CBD capsules contain 0% THC, guaranteed. All of our industrial hemp is grown and extracted in accordance with the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. Growing under the Kentucky Hemp Program is also 100% compliant with Section 7606 of the 2014 Farm Bill, which means harvesting and distributing is 100% legal at the federal level. Our whole plant CO2 extraction allows us to draw CBD from the plant material and filter out unnatural substances, maximizing pure CBD concentration. Every product that leaves the facility is third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality.

BestDayEver

Great CBD product and amazing quality, I would highly recommend these to anyone that wants High Quality CBD.

Thealth

Excellent product! Works well for arthritic pain! Fair price also!

WIldeJ

Great Product. Great Value!! What a great company!

Medterra is proud to offer quality and fully compliant CBD products extracted from US grown industrial hemp. Every plant is extracted under the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Program and then third party tested and guaranteed to be free of contaminants.