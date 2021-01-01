 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. True Full Spectrum™ CBD Gummies

True Full Spectrum™ CBD Gummies

by Medterra

Write a review
Medterra Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles True Full Spectrum™ CBD Gummies
Medterra Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles True Full Spectrum™ CBD Gummies

Buy Here

About this product

True Full Spectrum™ CBD Gummies harness the full range of the hemp plant — including THC — in the tastiest way possible. Try our Original Gummies for a deeper CBD experience, or wake up feeling refreshed with our Deep Sleep Gummies. Original Gummies - Servings 30 Count - 25mg CBD, 2mg THC per gummy Deep Sleep Gummies - Servings 30 Count - 25mg CBD, 2mg THC, 3mg Melatonin per gummy

About this brand

Medterra Logo
Medterra is proud to offer quality and fully compliant CBD products extracted from US grown industrial hemp. Every plant is extracted under the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Program and then third party tested and guaranteed to be free of contaminants.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review