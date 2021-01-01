Medterra
True Full Spectrum™ CBD Gummies harness the full range of the hemp plant — including THC — in the tastiest way possible. Try our Original Gummies for a deeper CBD experience, or wake up feeling refreshed with our Deep Sleep Gummies.
Original Gummies - Servings
30 Count - 25mg CBD, 2mg THC per gummy
Deep Sleep Gummies - Servings
30 Count - 25mg CBD, 2mg THC, 3mg Melatonin per gummy
