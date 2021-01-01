Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Medterra

Medterra

True Full Spectrum™ CBD Gummies

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

True Full Spectrum™ CBD Gummies harness the full range of the hemp plant — including THC — in the tastiest way possible. Try our Original Gummies for a deeper CBD experience, or wake up feeling refreshed with our Deep Sleep Gummies.

Original Gummies - Servings
30 Count - 25mg CBD, 2mg THC per gummy

Deep Sleep Gummies - Servings
30 Count - 25mg CBD, 2mg THC, 3mg Melatonin per gummy
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!