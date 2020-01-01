 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Black Licorice Pre-Roll 1g

Black Licorice Pre-Roll 1g

by Meraki Gardens

Write a review
Meraki Gardens Cannabis Pre-rolls Black Licorice Pre-Roll 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This unique duo created an experience that will tickle your taste buds. Funky yet sweet carbonation fills your mouth with hints of black licorice. This strain is perfect for a lazy weekend day, with lifted effects that hit both mind and body with heavy potencies in THC and Terpenes. You’ll feel a lifted onset at the start of this high, filling your mind with a deep-felt sense of relaxed euphoria. This effect will soon spread throughout the rest of your body, leaving you totally at ease as your mind soars. Soon, a sharp pang of hunger will wash over you, ending with you reaching for anything in sight to snack on.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Meraki Gardens Logo
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.