hardtokes
on June 10th, 2019
a real beauty with topshelf function!!!
Specifications: Cone size: 14,5mm Type: Single hole Surface finish: Blasted Color: Purple Material: Aircraft grade and food safe aluminium Quality Standard: ISO EN 9001 certified production partners
on June 10th, 2019
Sick color and sleek design! The martini style is awesome to smoke 💯
on May 21st, 2019
Best quality bowls on the market! Last forever 💚