Bong_Tom
on June 10th, 2019
Was waiting for this for years!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Specifications: Cone size: 18,5mm Type: Single hole Surface finish: Blasted Color: Purple Material: Aircraft grade and food safe aluminium Quality Standard: ISO EN 9001 certified production partners
on June 10th, 2019
Was waiting for this for years!
on April 9th, 2019
Stays really cool even after some hits
on April 9th, 2019
Great martini style bowl piece <3 <3