hardtokes
on June 10th, 2019
Big bowl but stays cool! Great product!!!
Specifications: Cone size: 14,5mm Total length: 54mm Weight: 18,5g Capacity: 0,75-1,25g Type: Multi hole - integrated 3 hole screen Surface finish: Matt Color: Black anodized Material: Aircraft grade and food safe aluminium Quality Standard: ISO EN 9001 certified production partners
on June 10th, 2019
on June 10th, 2019
Best of the best!!!
on April 10th, 2019
Got mine a few months ago great construction nice draw on the 3 hole very durable finish