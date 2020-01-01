1:1 RSO Suppository 25mg
by District Cannabis
1 Single
$10.00
In-store only 25.0 miles
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
ARSON by MFUSED + 1:1 CBD to THC ratio + 400mg CBD + 4 x 100mg Individual Vials + Coconut Oil based + Individually Resealable Vials + Clean Green Certified, No Artificial Additives EVER ------------------------------------------------------------- Isolating Phyto Cannabinoids using multi filtration extraction (MFE) with a focus on having the highest levels of purity & potency
Be the first to review this product.