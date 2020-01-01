Pineapple Disposable Vape 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Taste: MANGO, SWEET, EARTHY Type: INDICA ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- + Superior Taste and Immediate Peak High + Cannabis complemented with Natural Botanical Terpenes + 1 Full Gram + Genuine CCELL Cartridges + Universal 510 Threading + Clean Green Certified + No Artificial Additives, EVER ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Our most powerful vapor oil, this highly purified concentrate packs a punch you feel instantly. Boasting the highest percentage THC with a superior flavor profile, potently noteworthy. After distillation, we re-infuse cannabis and natural botanical terpenes for a superior taste and immediate peak high. Isolating THC using multi filtration extraction (MFE) with a focus on having the highest levels of purity & potency
Be the first to review this product.