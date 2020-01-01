Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Lemon Punch is an effective hybrid strain with a 50:50 sativa/indica ratio with 26% THC content. It is actually a blend of Purple punch and Lemon G with a potent lemon flavor of its own. Its taste can be credited to the high amounts of Limonene found within the strain.
Be the first to review this product.