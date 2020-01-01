 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Lemon Punch

Lemon Punch

by Midnight Trich Farms

Write a review
Midnight Trich Farms Cannabis Flower Lemon Punch

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Lemon Punch is an effective hybrid strain with a 50:50 sativa/indica ratio with 26% THC content. It is actually a blend of Purple punch and Lemon G with a potent lemon flavor of its own. Its taste can be credited to the high amounts of Limonene found within the strain.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Midnight Trich Farms Logo