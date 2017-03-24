 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Nails & attachments
  5. 14mm Female Quartz Dozer Banger Domeless Nail

14mm Female Quartz Dozer Banger Domeless Nail

by Mile High Glass Pipes

Skip to Reviews
4.52
Mile High Glass Pipes Dabbing Nails & Attachments 14mm Female Quartz Dozer Banger Domeless Nail

$17.99MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This quartz banger has a 14mm female joint, and a wide trough design. The wide dozer style is great for heavy daily use.

2 customer reviews

4.52

write a review

MoonRockMarley

Purchased this Domeless from Mile High well over a year ago. This is my mainstay Domeless. It is sitting on a RooR tabletop RIG that never leaves our living room coffee table. It is the most used nail in the house and seasons nicely. At the 2 month mark is when it started to be so much smoother than the cheap bodega quartz. This is a quality attachment. I left off a star because of the obscure shape thats hard to find a nice carb cap for. #420Sweepstakes

Allison87

I truly love this nail! With the resavore at the bottom all content is sucked Right down stem. No need for a cap if you can breathe it all 😁. Another great perk I've found is the extra ring/bubble is great at catching that reclaim for a later date. Plus the design easily allows for the reclaim to drip out to the desired holder. 😍 FaV 😀 #420sweepstakes

About this brand

Mile High Glass Pipes Logo
Mile High Glass Pipes is a US-based company located in Denver, Colorado. We've been in the glass industry since 2003. We started early in the wholesale business. As we've seen the industry grow and progress, we realized there was a need for an online retail smoke shop that offered quality unique pieces at more reasonable prices. We very carefully select unique glass pieces that most everyone can afford, and offer free shipping on all U.S. orders. We see no fault in selling some heady glass here and there, but most people want a well-crafted, unique pipe that won't make them have a heart attack if it breaks. So check out our site, and you could be smoking out of a new pipe in just a few days.