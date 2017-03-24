G Pen Connect Starter Kit With Tank
by Simply Crafted
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
This quartz banger has a 14mm female joint, and a wide trough design. The wide dozer style is great for heavy daily use.
on March 24th, 2017
Purchased this Domeless from Mile High well over a year ago. This is my mainstay Domeless. It is sitting on a RooR tabletop RIG that never leaves our living room coffee table. It is the most used nail in the house and seasons nicely. At the 2 month mark is when it started to be so much smoother than the cheap bodega quartz. This is a quality attachment. I left off a star because of the obscure shape thats hard to find a nice carb cap for. #420Sweepstakes
on March 22nd, 2017
I truly love this nail! With the resavore at the bottom all content is sucked Right down stem. No need for a cap if you can breathe it all 😁. Another great perk I've found is the extra ring/bubble is great at catching that reclaim for a later date. Plus the design easily allows for the reclaim to drip out to the desired holder. 😍 FaV 😀 #420sweepstakes