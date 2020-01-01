 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bowl pieces
  5. 14mm Male x 18mm Female Drop Down Adapter

14mm Male x 18mm Female Drop Down Adapter

by Mile High Glass Pipes

Write a review
Mile High Glass Pipes Smoking Bowl Pieces 14mm Male x 18mm Female Drop Down Adapter

$10.99MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Mile High Glass Pipes Logo
Mile High Glass Pipes is a US-based company located in Denver, Colorado. We've been in the glass industry since 2003. We started early in the wholesale business. As we've seen the industry grow and progress, we realized there was a need for an online retail smoke shop that offered quality unique pieces at more reasonable prices. We very carefully select unique glass pieces that most everyone can afford, and offer free shipping on all U.S. orders. We see no fault in selling some heady glass here and there, but most people want a well-crafted, unique pipe that won't make them have a heart attack if it breaks. So check out our site, and you could be smoking out of a new pipe in just a few days.