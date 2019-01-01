About this product

ULTIMATE SMOKE BOX: Loaded with many one of a kind features including custom soft touch springs that don't eject the bat into your face. Fully adjustable swivel lid that can tighten anytime to dial in your perfect top and will ensure airtight freshness and water resistance. ON-THE-GO STEALTH: Perfectly sized with round edges fits comfortably in pocket. Stay under the radar with its discreet yet durable design, small enough to conceal in most places. INDUSTRIAL STRENGTH: Made from super strong high grade nylon, this smoke box is virtually indestructible. Manufactured to be the one and only smoke box you ever buy, built to last a lifetime. XXL COMPARTMENT: The main compartment can hold up to 7 grams of your choice product, and the secret stash can hold 2 extra grams. MADE IN THE USA: The Original & World Famous: Zombie Survival Kit for Smokers is proudly made in the USA. Built from high grade top quality nylon ensures the best performance and durability. COMPLETE KIT INCLUDED: 2 Clean Cut Tip & Cool Grip & 1 Cleaning Tool FEATURES: Fully Adjustable Swivel Top ( Tight Top Forever) XXL Product Chamber ( 7 Grams of Choice Product) Secret Stash ( 2 grams of Choice Product) Custom Soft Touch Springs (Ease of Use) Water Resistant (Seals in Freshness) Includes: 1 Virtually indestructible Case 2 Glass Quartz bats 1 Cleaning Poker Tool Case 4″ x 2¾ ″ x 3/4″ Bats 3"