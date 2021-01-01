About this product

Welcome to the World of Danodan! This flower in a bottle is sure to please. The 1800mg bottle delivers the highest potency of full-spectrum cannabinoids at the lowest per-mg cost. Danodan is a water-soluble, fast-acting CBD oil and may help those seeking immediate relief. Since this CBD oil is made with the full plant, you'll notice its rich texture and aromas. Danodan uses hemp grown from several Oregon farms to expand the variety of compounds and flavors to make the products both effective and delicious. Different strains of hemp contain different concentrations of various cannabinoids, so by using multiple varieties, you increase the diversity of cannabinoids in the product infusions. You can see this with a combination of Cannabidiol (CBD), Cannabigerol (CBG), Cannabinol (CBN), and Cannabichrome (CBC) in each tincture. We're delighted we found this company after trying several CBD tinctures a number of years ago. We were pleased by the immediate calming effects we felt after sampling this product. Type: Full Spectrum, whole plant Carrier Oil: Vegetable Glycerin Taste: Natural, Very Hempy, might take a little getting used to. Not oil based. Total Amount: 30mL CBD Per Bottle/Per Serving: 1800mg per bottle/30mg per serving Extraction Process: Proprietary glycerin hemp flower infusion Flavors: Natural, Very Hempy Key Ingredients: Cannabidiol (CBD), Cannabigerol (CBG), Cannabinol (CBN), Cannabichrome (CBC) and < 0.3% THC. Refer to a COA to see exactly how much of each Cannabinoid. Final Thoughts: This is one off the first CBD oils we tried several years ago. The company continues to amaze us. This summer (2020) they were awarded a patent for part of their infusion process - one that is solvent free and gentle enough to maintain the naturally occurring compounds in the CBD tincture. Of all of the products we carry, this tincture is truly whole plant, and the company makes every attempt to use every part of the plant in the process. Given it’s a water-soluble oil, you feel the effects almost immediately. It hits your body very quickly due to the bioavailability. You might want to start out slow, and gradually work up to your sweet spot. You’ll find this taste is very unique and might take some time getting used to. But, given it’s a water soluble, you can add it to your coffee, orange juice or some other drink. We’ll send you one drink recipe you can try. This tincture certainly has a calming effect!!