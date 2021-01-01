About this product

Need a little boost throughout the day! HYPER Delta 10 Square Gummies offer a unique blend of both Delta 8 and the newest cannabinoid, Delta 10 in a tropical mix medley. Each jar contains 50 gummies, each containing about 25mg of this blend. How will Delta 10 gummies make you feel? Users claim that it makes them feel more energized, focus and alert. This product is legal according to federal law and many state laws, as it is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain any ∆9 THC. Type: Delta 10 THC Vegan: No Total Amount: 50 Gummies Delta 10/Delta 8 Per Jar/Per Gummy: Delta 10/Delta 8, 1250mg/Delta 10/Delta 8, 25mg Flavors: Tropical Mix: Watermelon, Blueberry, Pineapple Key Ingredients: Delta 10 Tetrahydrocannabinol (∆10 THC) and Delta 8 Tetrahydrocannabinol (∆8 THC) Final Thoughts: The market place of Delta 8 and Delta 10 gummies continues to grow and we've had the privilege of sampling many of these gummies throughout the years. We discovered the Diamond CBD team while attending a CBD conference and began to explore their vast array of offerings while sampling several of the company's products out to many current customers. Delta 10 offers a unique experience than Delta 8 alone. This uplifting and energizing feeling associated with D10 compares to the stress relief and relaxing feeling associated with D8. Take gummies with food or eat 10-60 minutes after for best effects. Delta 8 and Delta 10 THC is legal according to federal law and many state laws. Diamond CBD Delta 8 and Delta 10 THC extract is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC. MBH and Diamond CBD do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. MBH retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill. MBH is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase. We do not have sufficient data to say anything definitively, but Delta 8 and Delta 10 THC metabolites may trigger many drug tests looking for Delta 9 THC metabolites. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test. Shipping Due to Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Kentucky, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Rhode Island, and Utah. It is your responsibility to determine if Delta 8/10 is legal in your state. USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT USE IF YOU'RE PREGNANT, TAKING MONOAMINE OXIDASE INHIBITORS (MAOI), NON-STEROIDAL ANTI-INFLAMMATORY MEDICATIONS (NSAID), OR STIMULANTS, UNDER INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, OR IF YOU HAVE BEEN DIAGNOSED OR UNDIAGNOSED WITH A HEART, BLOOD PRESSURE, EYE PRESSURE OR RELATED ISSUES. Must be 21 or older to use or buy these gummies.