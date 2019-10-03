 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
miSalve 500mg – 2oz | Premium Broad-Spectrum CBD Salve, 0% THC, Save 25%! with Coupon Code "Leafly"

by mitruehealth

5.03
$65.00MSRP

About this product

Our Broad-Spectrum CBD Salve activates cannabinoid receptors throughout the body to help regulate, regain, and maintain your health and vitality. Experience the wonder of CBD and take charge of your well-being today, you’ll be glad you did.

3 customer reviews

5.03

Boomer58

Smooth, fresh scent and effective. I use this on my knees before and after jogging and have noticed a big difference in preventing soreness.

SarahJean92

This salve puts any others to shame. I primarily use this as a temple rub, since I get crippling anxiety-induced migraines. I use this paired with mitruehealth’s tinctures to combat my stress and anxiety and after months of repurchasing, I can say these products have significantly lessened the frequency of my migraines and I’m ecstatic to see continued improvements.

Happyrunner

Love, love, love this salve! It absorbs very well into my skin and has a wonderful lavender/eucalyptus scent. Being an active individual, I rub it on my sore areas and it quickly brings me comfort. It is very good to use as a nighttime temple balm and overall pain reliever. Great work once again mitruehealth!

About this brand

mitruehealth Logo
mitruehealth processes and distributes CBD oil products of the most exceptional quality. We sell precious Broad-Spectrum, 0.0% THC, organically grown hemp farmed in the United States. Regulate, regain, and maintain your health and vitality, try mitruehealth today.