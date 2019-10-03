SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
Our Broad-Spectrum CBD Salve activates cannabinoid receptors throughout the body to help regulate, regain, and maintain your health and vitality. Experience the wonder of CBD and take charge of your well-being today, you’ll be glad you did.
on October 3rd, 2019
Smooth, fresh scent and effective. I use this on my knees before and after jogging and have noticed a big difference in preventing soreness.
on September 4th, 2019
This salve puts any others to shame. I primarily use this as a temple rub, since I get crippling anxiety-induced migraines. I use this paired with mitruehealth’s tinctures to combat my stress and anxiety and after months of repurchasing, I can say these products have significantly lessened the frequency of my migraines and I’m ecstatic to see continued improvements.
on August 14th, 2019
Love, love, love this salve! It absorbs very well into my skin and has a wonderful lavender/eucalyptus scent. Being an active individual, I rub it on my sore areas and it quickly brings me comfort. It is very good to use as a nighttime temple balm and overall pain reliever. Great work once again mitruehealth!