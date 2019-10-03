SarahJean92 on September 4th, 2019

This salve puts any others to shame. I primarily use this as a temple rub, since I get crippling anxiety-induced migraines. I use this paired with mitruehealth’s tinctures to combat my stress and anxiety and after months of repurchasing, I can say these products have significantly lessened the frequency of my migraines and I’m ecstatic to see continued improvements.