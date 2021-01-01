 Loading…

Sativa

Chocolate Thai Cartridge 1g

by M8 Jave

Chocolate Thai Cartridge 1g

Chocolate Thai

About this strain

Chocolate Thai

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

A legendary landrace strain from Thailand, Chocolate Thai first made an appearance in the U.S. sometime in the 1960s as “Thai sticks,” spindly flowers tied to a bamboo stick that were renowned for their potent high. Old school heads remember these buds as slender and airy, medium-to-dark brown in color, and possessing a unique chocolate-coffee aroma. Due to the fact that it was a long-flowering, low-yielding sativa strain that always produced male flowers and seeds and was incredibly difficult to clone and grow, it is most likely that Chocolate Thai no longer exists in its original form. There are several seed lines sold under the name, but these have either been crossbred to provide some stabilizing traits or are of unknown provenance.     

