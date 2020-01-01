Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Tall, robust and adorned with purple buds, this sativa hybrid traces its lineage to Trainwreck, Jack the Ripper, and X Trinity. Instead of ghosts, this up-and-coming strain busts depression, stress and pain while leaving patients happy, relaxed and euphoric.
Be the first to review this product.