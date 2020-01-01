 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Ghostbuster

by Mojave

Tall, robust and adorned with purple buds, this sativa hybrid traces its lineage to Trainwreck, Jack the Ripper, and X Trinity. Instead of ghosts, this up-and-coming strain busts depression, stress and pain while leaving patients happy, relaxed and euphoric.

