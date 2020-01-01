 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Oregon Raspberry

by Mojave

Mojave Cannabis Flower Oregon Raspberry

About this product

Comprised of roughly 75% indica and 25% sativa, the original lineage of this strain can be traced back to the Hindu Kush mountain range connecting central Afghanistan with northern Pakistan. Although its exact genetics have yet to be determined, it is thought to be derived from Raspberry Cough and a Cheese Kush strain.

About this brand

Mojave Logo
Mojave