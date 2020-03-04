Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Tina Danza by Mojave
on March 4th, 2020
Picked this up today after not smoking for a few days, super nice body high and flavor. Also a nice head high, good for my anxiety.
From Swamp Boys Seeds comes Tina Danza, a hybrid strain that crosses Triangle Kush and Georgia Pine. This strain hits the head immediately and slowly settles into the body. Tina Danza has a funky chemical aroma with notes of cardamom and pine throughout.