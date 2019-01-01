 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by mommy complex™

Get fast results with DAILY tincture by mommy complex™. This THC-free, lemon-infused tincture is available in 500 mg or 1000 mg per 1 oz bottle (30 ml) and offers a rich, zesty punch in a simple and safe format that you can take day or night, as-needed. Our broad spectrum CBD oil supports overall homeostasis and well being. Organic lemon essential oil is typically used to ease stress and can also support a good night's sleep. This powerful essential oil is also known for its pain management support and may stimulate the immune system. Humulen, myrcene and β‑Caryophyllene are terpenes known for their anti-inflammation properties and ability to ease stress, which is just what us moms need. The entourage effect is powerful, with all the terpenes working together to deliver a powerful punch. DAILY tincture by mommy complex™ offers 30 servings per bottle, and are perfect for any mom looking to weave CBD into her daily wellness routine. Does not contain alcohol. Ingredients: Organic MCT, Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract, Organic Lemon Essential Oil, Humulene, Myrcene and β‑Caryophyllene

mommy complex™ delivers the industry's first CBD for moms, by moms. Being a mom requires patience and presence, and acknowledgment that "perfect" doesn't exist. At mommy complex, we understand that being a mom is a complex art. We harness the magical properties of CBD and other key ingredients to target your pain points, like the struggle to get a good night's SLEEP, or to RESTORE your body (and its inflammation) after a day of chasing kiddos, or to keep CALM when it's hardest. We use THC-free, broad spectrum CBD derived from US-grown industrial hemp. Our products are third party tested for safety, quality, purity and to ensure there are no pesticides or heavy metals - and we provide the lab reports to prove it. Mommies everywhere can easily check our product quality by scanning the QR code on each individual product they purchase. We're all about busting the myth of supermom complex - this insane desire to be the best at everything - in favor of embracing the chaos and enjoying where and who we are right now. Welcome to the party.