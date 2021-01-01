About this product

Get fast results with DAILY tincture by mommy complex™. This THC-free, lemon-infused tincture is available in 500 mg or 1000 mg per 1 oz bottle (30 ml) and offers a rich, zesty punch in a simple and safe format that you can take day or night, as-needed.



Our broad spectrum CBD oil supports overall homeostasis and well being.

Organic lemon essential oil is typically used to ease stress and can also support a good night's sleep. This powerful essential oil is also known for its pain management support and may stimulate the immune system.

Humulen, myrcene and β‑Caryophyllene are terpenes known for their anti-inflammation properties and ability to ease stress, which is just what us moms need. The entourage effect is powerful, with all the terpenes working together to deliver a powerful punch.

DAILY tincture by mommy complex™ offers 30 servings per bottle, and are perfect for any mom looking to weave CBD into her daily wellness routine.



Does not contain alcohol.



Ingredients: Organic MCT, Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract, Organic Lemon Essential Oil, Humulene, Myrcene and β‑Caryophyllene