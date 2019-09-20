 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by mood33® Cannabis Infused Sparkling Tonics

About this product

Keep calm and carry on?...Easier said than done, we get it - life is tough, so here's some botanical backup! Breeze into serenity with a tranquil touch of dried chamomile buds, rose hibiscus flowers, ripe raspberries infused with clean California cannabis and therapeutic cannabis-derived terpenes.

Jaguarmick

Looks can be deceiving. This taste like it was made in someone's bathtub! Gross.

VincentBe

Love the look of this bottle. And glass is sustainable packaging which I love too. Nailed the flavors as well. It's the best drink out there. I get it at Medmen for parties at home or picniks!

LADYMLE

Great for decompressing after my day. Wanted to change from my glass of wine and this did the trick. Really helps me to relax and get the best night's sleep.

About this brand

Santa Monica based mood33® crafts sparkling tonics in small batches infused with expertly cured cannabis flowers. Formulated with specific blends of THC, CBD, natural terpenes, fruits and botanicals, mood33 is designed to bring more Joy, Calm, Passion or Peace to any occasion. Whether out with friends or home to relax, our great tasting, mood based flavors are the ideal cannabis products to make any experience complete.