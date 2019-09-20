Jaguarmick
on September 20th, 2019
Looks can be deceiving. This taste like it was made in someone's bathtub! Gross.
Keep calm and carry on?...Easier said than done, we get it - life is tough, so here's some botanical backup! Breeze into serenity with a tranquil touch of dried chamomile buds, rose hibiscus flowers, ripe raspberries infused with clean California cannabis and therapeutic cannabis-derived terpenes.
on June 13th, 2019
Love the look of this bottle. And glass is sustainable packaging which I love too. Nailed the flavors as well. It's the best drink out there. I get it at Medmen for parties at home or picniks!
on June 5th, 2019
Great for decompressing after my day. Wanted to change from my glass of wine and this did the trick. Really helps me to relax and get the best night's sleep.