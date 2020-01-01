 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Charlotte's Web Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack

Charlotte's Web Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack

by MoonLion CannaScience

MoonLion CannaScience Cannabis Pre-rolls Charlotte's Web Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Charlotte's Web Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack by MoonLion CannaScience

About this strain

Charlotte's Web

Charlotte's Web
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns. 

About this brand

MoonLion CannaScience Logo
MoonLion CannaSciences mission is to provide the highest quality cannabis products. MoonLion CannaScience believes in passion, love and the highest understanding from plant cultivation to the finished product, our goal is always to provide the best to our customers from the cannabis world.