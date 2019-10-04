 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  THC Full Spectrum WPE Oil 150mg

THC Full Spectrum WPE Oil 150mg

by MoonLion CannaScience

About this product

MoonLion CannaSciences’ THC is a Private Reserve OG* (Original OG) strain cultivated for more than seven years with the same “PRC” partner California. THC is known for its medicinal properties, helping but not limited to, analgesic (pain) and nausea. Professional athletes are benefiting from anti-spasmodic episodes. * Private Reserve OG is a Hybrid species (Sativa+) and offers a powerful calming effect when introduced in a high dosage. Benefits: Analgesic, Anti-emetic, Anti-spasmodic, Appetite stimulant Our tinctures are coconut oil-based making its qualities easy to use both internally with food and drink or on the skin

AlexanderDMZ

Best Cannabis tincture available hands down. It's full spectrum extracts and is preserved in coconut oil mct's (medium chain triglycerides) that are sublingual tinctures (under the tongue). They are both discreet and because it isn't processed, you aren't missing out on all the other cannabinoids. Highly recommended. Great for pain, fatigue, stress and anxiety.

About this brand

MoonLion CannaSciences mission is to provide the highest quality cannabis products. MoonLion CannaScience believes in passion, love and the highest understanding from plant cultivation to the finished product, our goal is always to provide the best to our customers from the cannabis world.