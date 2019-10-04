About this product

MoonLion CannaSciences’ THC is a Private Reserve OG* (Original OG) strain cultivated for more than seven years with the same “PRC” partner California. THC is known for its medicinal properties, helping but not limited to, analgesic (pain) and nausea. Professional athletes are benefiting from anti-spasmodic episodes. * Private Reserve OG is a Hybrid species (Sativa+) and offers a powerful calming effect when introduced in a high dosage. Benefits: Analgesic, Anti-emetic, Anti-spasmodic, Appetite stimulant Our tinctures are coconut oil-based making its qualities easy to use both internally with food and drink or on the skin