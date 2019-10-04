1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
MoonLion CannaSciences’ THC is a Private Reserve OG* (Original OG) strain cultivated for more than seven years with the same “PRC” partner California. THC is known for its medicinal properties, helping but not limited to, analgesic (pain) and nausea. Professional athletes are benefiting from anti-spasmodic episodes. * Private Reserve OG is a Hybrid species (Sativa+) and offers a powerful calming effect when introduced in a high dosage. Benefits: Analgesic, Anti-emetic, Anti-spasmodic, Appetite stimulant Our tinctures are coconut oil-based making its qualities easy to use both internally with food and drink or on the skin
on October 4th, 2019
Best Cannabis tincture available hands down. It's full spectrum extracts and is preserved in coconut oil mct's (medium chain triglycerides) that are sublingual tinctures (under the tongue). They are both discreet and because it isn't processed, you aren't missing out on all the other cannabinoids. Highly recommended. Great for pain, fatigue, stress and anxiety.