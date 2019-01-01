 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Motive CBD Collection for Rest and Recovery

by MOTIVE CBD

About this product

A Motive CBD Collection for Rest and Recovery Motive CBD Collection for Rest and Recovery, a routine built for athletes, by athletes, and we are all athletes! Athletes with a strict workout regimen, work a MotiveCBD routine throughout their day to help rest, recover, repeat. This CBD routine starts off the day with a 1ML dose of Motive CBD Full Spectrum Oil, Motive Sandalwood Sports Cream applied as needed throughout the day, and a Muscle and Joint capsule after your activity. Each of these items is a 30 day supply, allowing you to follow this routine for a month! You can purchase this Motive Collection for Rest and Recovery in a beautiful boxed collection, that also makes a great gift. It has everything in one place, and at a special price! It also comes with a Motive Recipe Booklet as a bonus. These items are all Natural, Vegan, Organic, and are free of heavy metals and pesticides. In addition, The Sports Cream is cruelty free, meaning it has not been tested on animals. Importantly, these items are produced, and packaged here in the United States. Motive Rest and Recovery routine includes: 30ml tincture of Motive Full Spectrum Active Orange 500mg CBD Oil 400mg Motive CBD Sandalwood Sports Cream Airless Pump 300mg Motive CBD Muscle and Joint Capsules Jar (30ct) Motive CBD Recipe Booklet For more information on the position paper about CBD that was issued by the Arthritis Foundation, please link here! To understand more about the difference between Full Spectrum CBD and Isolate CBD, please link here! You save $20 over the individual prices when you order this routine as the collection above! You will automatically receive free standard shipping with this order.

About this brand

This isn’t just some catchy brand message, this is who we truly are, and what we truly believe. Motive CBD is founded by people who are active, everyday. We seek the best from ourselves, in everything we do. We ask ourselves how what we are doing can be done better, for others, and how it can improve our lives and the lives of the ones we love. We are passionate about our routines. They bring us comfort, they keep us disciplined and on course. They help fuel us for the next challenge, even if that challenge is getting through the work week and allowing us the fun of a weekend. We look for these routines to restore us mentally and physically. We look for natural products to feed our bodies and relieve our stresses. Our products are plant based, grown naturally and organically to help rejuvenate our system, and our soul. WHETHER YOU WALK, RIDE, SWIN, BIKE, ROLL, HUNT, FISH, BOAT... YOU ARE AN ATHLETE, WE ARE ALL ATHLETES.