The Motive8 Day Challenge Set is a collection that offers the perfect opportunity for you, or your loved ones, to use and build Motive items into your own CBD routine. This kit includes 25 Motive items, in one attractive set, and is an excellent value! In addition to the sample sized variety of Motive items, we are including a complete tincture bottle of Full Spectrum, 500mg CBD Oil, a 30 day supply. We have made this set available at a special introductory price to encourage you to experience the many benefits CBD can offer. It's time to Motive8 yourself! Why should I take the Motive8 Day Challenge? CBD offers it's fans relief from pain and inflammation as part of their daily wellness routines. Many of our customers find that building their personal CBD routine provides rest, recovery and rejuvenation for their body. This curated set allows you to take a variety of our most popular items over 8 days, so that you can test out a Motive CBD routine that feels the best for you, and your wellness practice. We include an 8 day Challenge Journal so that you can record your exercise activities and log your CBD routines for each day. Please take note of how you are feeling, to measure a trend, and note the difference in your overall wellness. If you like the results, please post on your social channels your results and feelings, tag us, and include #Motive8DayChallenge! Just for spreading the word, we'll send you a free Motive T-Shirt! Included in the Motive8 Day Challenge at no extra charge is a Motive CBD recipe booklet. This booklet has recipes that include the Motive CBD Full Spectrum Oil that is included in this collection. These are a tasty way to introduce CBD to your routine! Importantly, these items are produced, and packaged here in the United States. Each Motive 8 Day Challenge Kit includes: 1 .25oz jar of Motive CBD Menthol Sports Cream 1 .25oz jar of Motive CBD Sandalwood Sports Cream 1 30ml tincture of Full Spectrum CBD Active Orange Oil (a 30 day supply) 3 Motive CBD Bacon Toothpicks 4 Motive CBD Mints 5 Motive CBD Fruit Chews 4 Motive CBD Muscle and Joint Capsules 4 Motive CBD Sleep Capsules 1 Motive CBD Recipe Booklet 1 Motive8 Day Challenge Journal $49.99* *(please note that this item is not included in any discount offers, as it is already offered at a special introductory price.) Free shipping on all orders over $75! Read more about the Motive8 Challenge here - https://motivecbd.com/2019/10/29/motive8-cbd-challenge/