Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Our proprietary method of homogenization of cannabinoids and terpenes ensures a wet, glossy consistency that is easy to handle and consume. Our batter is not only potent in cannabinoids but rich in terpenes as well, so it is full of flavor, aroma and potency.
on March 29th, 2020
I got the os og mixtape and it is so flavorful and nice and stoney. Good for pain or if you just want to relax in and watch some Netflix.