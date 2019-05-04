 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
BubblegumWitch

I had a very negative reaction to these, one was obviously too much for me. However my husband had two and barely felt buzzed. I wish the packaging had a little more info about what type of cannabis they used as I'm still learning how my body reacts to Indicas vs Sativas.

from Mr. Mack'son May 7th, 2019

We are sorry that you had a negative reaction to our product. we use distillate in our edibles they are neither sativa nor indica. the distillation process removes everything but the cannabinoids (thc, thca, cbd, etc) with edibles everyones physiological make up is different. its like Tylenol some people can use regular and be fine, some people need extra strength, and some don't feel any relief at all.

Zachzilla

Fake! No testing! Go buy a korova! Somthing that actually works!

from Mr. Mack'son May 6th, 2019

products are tested, full panel to be exact we utilize fast labs in OKC feel free to call them and inquire. if you were not pleased with the product that's one thing but please don't make false claims that we don't test when we do. we have nothing against korova they are higher dose designed for people with a higher tolorance while we cater to the beginner and intermediate use patients.

Lhop

Love the effects, i cant smoke and this is perfect except 1 thing. I need to find sugar free or low. But as far as these gummys. LOVE THEM!!!!!

Gummy Bears by Elemental Seeds is a gooey hybrid with sweetness and potency. By combining Trueberry (True OG crossed with a Strawberry Banana x Blackberry hybrid) with the citrus sovereign Big Lemon, Gummy Bears achieves a unique array of colored leaves and outstanding resin production. The flavor has been described as “berries soaked in lemonade,” and the strain acts as a mid-level hybrid that doesn’t tug too hard toward sedation. This strain has a quick 60-day grow cycle and produces a healthy yield with the proper attention. Enjoy Gummy Bears any time of the day for manageable relaxation and an airy, carefree mental state.  

 

About this brand

Mr. Mack's Logo
Cannabis brand of flower, concentrate, topical, edibles