I had a very negative reaction to these, one was obviously too much for me. However my husband had two and barely felt buzzed. I wish the packaging had a little more info about what type of cannabis they used as I'm still learning how my body reacts to Indicas vs Sativas.

from Mr. Mack's on May 7th, 2019

We are sorry that you had a negative reaction to our product. we use distillate in our edibles they are neither sativa nor indica. the distillation process removes everything but the cannabinoids (thc, thca, cbd, etc) with edibles everyones physiological make up is different. its like Tylenol some people can use regular and be fine, some people need extra strength, and some don't feel any relief at all.