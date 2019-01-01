About this product
Experience fresher herbs at home or with friends with an all-purpose spice and herb grinder designed to help you share your best buds. Whether you like rolling your own homemade tobacco or you’re looking to create a fresh blend of dry herbs, the right grinder can make all the difference. That’s why we created the MunchMakers Herb Grinder that not only boasts stronger, more reliable grinding teeth but is just the right side for you to put it in a pocket and enjoy fresh herb anywhere. Crafted with premium aluminum, this 4-piece easy-to-use metallic grinder is durable, stain and odor resistant, and helps store ground herbs until they’re ready to be enjoyed. Complete with a 2-in-1 pollen screen and scraper, as well a small carry pouch, it’s the perfect choice for anyone who loves to enjoy some herb at home alone or on the go with some friends. Product Details: Dry Herb Grinder (4 Piece Design) Premium Pollen Scraper Quality Matte Finish - Like an iPhone! Custom Graphic - USE ANY IMAGE! BULK AND WHOLEALE DISCOUNTS! Portable, Reusable, and Easy to Clean Ideal for Grinding or Travel Storage Includes Carry Storage Pouch Satisfaction Guaranteed
