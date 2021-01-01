About this product

Stir It Up MXR is the perfect pairing of distilled cannabis oil and cannabis derived essential oils and Terpenes to give strain specific effects in an easy dosing format. Mix with soda water for a refreshing infused beverage. Take a sip of Summertime with MXR's Stir It Up Watermelon. Watermelon, cannabis oil, and Super Sour Diesel True Terpenes are all combined for a juicy watermelon and lime taste. This limited-edition batch of fast-acting Stir-It-Up was made in collaboration with Azuca TiME INFUSION™. "TIME" is an acronym for Thermodynamic Individual Molecular Encapsulation which increases the bioavailability and onset time of our great tasting Stir-It-Up. Most users report an onset time of 2-15 minutes with no impact of taste. *2 oz. bottle. Duration of effects will vary from person to person. Please consume responsibly. Ingredients: Azuca TiME INFUSION™ (proprietary blend of plant derived modified food starches and gums, citric acid) Sugar, Water, THC distillate, gum Arabic, k sorbate, Watermelon flavor (Water, ethyl alcohol, propylene alcohol, benzyl alcohol, and natural flavors, , Super sour diesel terpene, xantham gum, Red coloring (water, propylene glycol, FD&C Red 40, FD&C Red 3, FD&C Yellow 6, FD&C Yellow 5, xanthan gum).