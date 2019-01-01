About this product
An infusion made up of thyme, rosemary and oregano combined with the immuno-stimulating properties of rosemary and the antibacterial properties of hemp and echinacea. We have developed an infusion that will help you to strengthen your immune system calorie free, whilst enjoying a a subtle yet pleasant taste. The box contains 25 tea bags.
myCBD offers a wide range of products that are made with very high quality organic materials. In our catalog, we offer exclusive CBD oils that are very easy to consume and will be absorbed quickly by your body. We also offer CBD topical creams made with all natural ingredients that leaves your skin feeling fresh, smooth, and moisturized. Our three different CBD infused teas are sweet and tasty and will transport you to a world of unique sensations.