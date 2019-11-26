About this product

Our proprietary full spectrum CBDA:CBD blend contains 600mg CBDA and 600mg CBD per 1 fluid ounce and other beneficial and therapeutic phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids.– Made with all Organic and Natural ingredients – Lab Tested – Formulated for maximum absorption and efficacy – Full Spectrum – Made in the USA – Sugar Free – Wheat Free – Vegan Friendly – Less than .3% THC – Ships to all 50 States Ingredients: Organic Cold Pressed Olive Oil, Organic Hemp Extract. *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.