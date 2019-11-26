Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
$95.00MSRP
Our proprietary full spectrum CBDA:CBD blend contains 600mg CBDA and 600mg CBD per 1 fluid ounce and other beneficial and therapeutic phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids.– Made with all Organic and Natural ingredients – Lab Tested – Formulated for maximum absorption and efficacy – Full Spectrum – Made in the USA – Sugar Free – Wheat Free – Vegan Friendly – Less than .3% THC – Ships to all 50 States Ingredients: Organic Cold Pressed Olive Oil, Organic Hemp Extract. *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
on November 26th, 2019
So easy to order! Shipping and communication is spot on!
on November 6th, 2019
So far, so good. I'm just finishing up my first bottle and have been taking 1oz 2x/day. It seems to have helped curb my gastritis. Yay!
on October 24th, 2019
My pot doc recommended this CBD:CBDA combo for my arthritis pain and inflammation and my anxiety. I love that I don't have to buy separate bottles. I had a few questions the first time I ordered from Myriam's Hope and they were very helpful. Excellent product.