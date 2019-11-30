Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
$310.00MSRP
Our proprietary Daily 100 CBD blend contains 3000+ mg Hemp Extract CBD per fluid ounce and other beneficial and therapeutic phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids. 100 mg/ml | 2 ounce bottle. – Lab Tested – Made in the USA from Start to Finish – Sugar Free – Made with 100% Natural Ingredients – Wheat Free – Vegan Friendly – Less than .3% THC – Legal in all 50 States *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
on November 30th, 2019
My husband has been using Myriam’s Hope products for over 2 years. One of the products is Daily 100 CBD oil. He has brain cancer and I believe this products has helped keep it stable and improved his quality of life. The company is wonderful to work with and could not be a more compassionate company. I love the quality of their products, their customer service and philosophy.
on November 19th, 2019
This has helped me tremendously when steroid injections did nothing whatsoever!! Will be ordering again!!!
on October 21st, 2019
This is a great product, fast shipping , honest !!