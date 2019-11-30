 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Myriam's Hope Daily 100 CBD Tincture 2oz

by Myriam's Hope Hemp

4.911
Myriam's Hope Hemp Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Myriam's Hope Daily 100 CBD Tincture 2oz

$310.00MSRP

About this product

Our proprietary Daily 100 CBD blend contains 3000+ mg Hemp Extract CBD per fluid ounce and other beneficial and therapeutic phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids. 100 mg/ml | 2 ounce bottle. – Lab Tested – Made in the USA from Start to Finish – Sugar Free – Made with 100% Natural Ingredients – Wheat Free – Vegan Friendly – Less than .3% THC – Legal in all 50 States *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

11 customer reviews

4.911

Jendeeb

My husband has been using Myriam’s Hope products for over 2 years. One of the products is Daily 100 CBD oil. He has brain cancer and I believe this products has helped keep it stable and improved his quality of life. The company is wonderful to work with and could not be a more compassionate company. I love the quality of their products, their customer service and philosophy.

eusdlvn

This has helped me tremendously when steroid injections did nothing whatsoever!! Will be ordering again!!!

billjim

This is a great product, fast shipping , honest !!

About this brand

In business since 2013. We are a family owned, Made in the USA, Lab Tested, Organic, Wheat Free, Vegan.