 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. The Stashtray Bundle

The Stashtray Bundle

by Myster

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Myster Storage Flower Storage The Stashtray Bundle
Myster Storage Flower Storage The Stashtray Bundle
Myster Storage Flower Storage The Stashtray Bundle
Myster Storage Flower Storage The Stashtray Bundle

$169.00MSRP

About this product

This kit includes everything you need for an efficient ritual. It's like a liquor cabinet but for people who enjoy other fine things. The stainless steel tray is made from two stamped sheets that are hand welded together to form a mirror finish around the edge. The container creates a tight seal with sonic welding around the viewing lens. The four-part aluminum grinder is top-quality. The ashtray includes a pipe spike for cleaning a bowl after you're finished. The top of the ashtray flips over and becomes a bowl stand for both 14mm and 18 mm. The magnetic lighter case fits the standard mini bic and can hang out on your refrigerator. The magnetic stickers allow you to attach your rolling papers or other accessories. The micro-fiber cleaning cloth helps to always keep your station shining. The hand made book box (included with the first edition) allows you to pack up everything and place it on your shelf.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Vtaylor71

Wow...this sophisticated gadget is one of a kind! I saw it first on Most Expensivist with 2 Chains. I will be purchasing for a friend. Love it!

About this brand

Myster Logo
Myster High-End elevates cannabis culture by designing accessories that look classy, feel good, and work well. Beyond innovative design, Myster is on a mission to reframe outdated stereotypes about being an enthusiast. Social stigmas have faded. Today, people from all walks of life use marijuana medicinally and recreationally. Myster’s goal is to support the creative and motivated network of cannabis enthusiasts around the world and participate in the cultural revolution taking place right now. The company is the brain-child of Davis Clayton Kiyo. A self-described “successful stoner”, Kiyo noticed an absence of sleek and modern design in the marijuana accessories market. The company now has a range of elegant products - including a magnetic, stainless-steel, rolling tray; a multi-use portable vaporizer that looks like a luxury pen; a variable temperature vaporizer designed for smooth flavor; and others. The team continues to design, test, and release new innovative products on a regular basis. In addition to their commitment to innovative product design, Myster is expanding their horizons with the launch of Myster Media in 2016. This includes the opening of Studio by Myster in Los Angeles, a series of sponsored music releases, an apparel line, concert sponsorship, and more. Myster believes that modern cannabis culture is a force to be reckoned with and they intend to do their part to prove it.