Bubble Hash

by Nativ

5.02
Nativ Concentrates Solventless Bubble Hash

$20.00MSRP

About this product

Hash-making has a storied heritage. Every crafted batch is informed by experience and processed using classic ice water sieving technique, yet nothing is rote or formulaic. Decisions are made based on the plant’s unique makeup and the genetic profile of every bud. Our consistent quality comes from this balancing act. It is Nativ’s goal to create hash that is as relevant today as it was over a century ago. All of our plants are grown using sustainable farming practices and are free of synthetic pesticides. Our unique blend of fertile soil, microclimate, and meticulous farming produce cannabis of the highest quality. By adhering to the highest standards of product quality, all of our products are carefully inspected and tested by SC Labs for cannabinoid content, pesticides, residual solvents, terpene profiles, and full microbiological screening.

2 customer reviews

5.02

JGAL

I was never into hash until introduced to NATIV's bubble hash. Just that they had a Blue Dream hash that looked/smelled amazing, I was in - and never turned back!

About this brand

Nativ Logo
Nativ creates experiences where wellness and joy come together. With a sharp focus on purity and design, we provide artisanal cannabis for the refined connoisseur.