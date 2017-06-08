 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Gray Label Preroll

by Nativ

About this product

Nativ’s Gray Label is the pioneer that introduced California to NATIV. This versatile preroll has a distinct flavor profile that lets the unique flavors of both our cannabis and hash shine through. With a smooth smoke and a blissful high, our Gray Label is perfect for any occasion.

JGAL

This made me rethink pre-rolled joints forever. I refuse to smoke anything other than NATIV anymore! Super clean, potent, smooth burning, and long lasting. I love that you can pull the filter out when you burn close to the bottom, to make sure you get all the medicine ;) !

About this brand

Nativ creates experiences where wellness and joy come together. With a sharp focus on purity and design, we provide artisanal cannabis for the refined connoisseur.