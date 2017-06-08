Space Bomb Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Nativ’s Gray Label is the pioneer that introduced California to NATIV. This versatile preroll has a distinct flavor profile that lets the unique flavors of both our cannabis and hash shine through. With a smooth smoke and a blissful high, our Gray Label is perfect for any occasion.
on June 8th, 2017
This made me rethink pre-rolled joints forever. I refuse to smoke anything other than NATIV anymore! Super clean, potent, smooth burning, and long lasting. I love that you can pull the filter out when you burn close to the bottom, to make sure you get all the medicine ;) !