Space Bomb Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Putting a Nativ twist on the timeless classic; this is our 100% flower preroll. Selected from cannabis that meets our highest standards of flavor and benefit, our White Label offers a gentle high that’s perfect even for the uninitiated.
on June 8th, 2017
Same love that I have for the Grey label, but I don't have to worry about getting over-medicated with these bad boys. Another solid product!