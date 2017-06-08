 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. White Label Preroll

White Label Preroll

by Nativ

Nativ Cannabis Pre-rolls White Label Preroll

$12.00MSRP

About this product

Putting a Nativ twist on the timeless classic; this is our 100% flower preroll. Selected from cannabis that meets our highest standards of flavor and benefit, our White Label offers a gentle high that’s perfect even for the uninitiated.

JGAL

Same love that I have for the Grey label, but I don't have to worry about getting over-medicated with these bad boys. Another solid product!

About this brand

Nativ creates experiences where wellness and joy come together. With a sharp focus on purity and design, we provide artisanal cannabis for the refined connoisseur.